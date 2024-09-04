Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia meet Rahul amid speculation about Haryana poll candidacy

NEW DELHI: Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi here on Wednesday amid speculation that the two star grapplers could be fielded in the Haryana Assembly polls by the party.

The Congress has remained tightlipped about whether Punia and Phogat could be field with AICC general secretary in-charge Haryana Deepak Babaria saying on Tuesday that there will be clarity on it by Thursday.

The Congress put out a photograph of Gandhi with Phogat and Punia on its official X handle.