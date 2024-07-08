Of The People

All activists are communicators; without being a communicator, you can’t be an activist,” Aruna Roy, one of India’s well-known social activists, and a founder of the movement for Right to Information, said in her opening remarks at the recent Delhi launch event of her book The Personal Is Political: An Activist’s Memoir (HarperCollins).

Roy, a former IAS officer, spent nearly four decades traversing multiple villages across the nation meeting people, after she quit her job, to do social work. Over the years, she has been a rallying figure in innumerable dharnas, gatherings, and petitions, becoming part of the everyday pain and struggles of ordinary Indians, who have no access to the corridors of power.

Stories of women take centre stage in the book; its title is the slogan ‘The Personal Is Political’ raised by third-wave feminists in the turbulent ’70s; something that was adopted by the activists of various women’s movements in the following decades. In the book, Roy rejected the idea of authorship of slogans saying, “Good slogans rarely have a single author” as they come out of collective experience.

The book recalls many women invisible in public discourse — for instance, two Rajasthani women Bhuli and Kesar, who introduced her to a rural India far from bureaucratic offices, or, Naurti and Mangi, two Dalit women daily wagers, who mentored the author over the years.