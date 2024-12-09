Himachal, Uttarakhand witness first snowfall of the season; Kashmir cold wave intensifies

Himachal and Uttarakhand saw their first snowfall of the season, causing road closures, power outages, and a drop in temperatures. Meanwhile, Kashmir saw an intensifying cold wave, with Gulmarg recording -9°C.

Over 800 people stranded due to snow in Himachal's Lahaul were rescued as snow and slippery roads disrupted traffic.

800 people stranded in Himachal rescued

With further snowfall expected in higher reaches on December 12, Kashmir prepares for its harsh winter starting December 21.

IMD forecasts dense fog in parts of Himachal and Kashmir and predicts light snowfall in higher areas on December 12.

Snowfall covered Uttarakhand's Badrinath, Kedarnath, and Mussoorie, with temperatures dropping significantly.

