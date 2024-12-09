800 people rescued from Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy snowfall

CHANDIGARH: Around 800 stranded people were rescued from Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh after heavy snow on Sunday night. As many as 87 roads were closed for traffic following snowfall across the state.

In the first in two decades, Shimla and adjoining tourist towns of Kufri and Fagu yesterday evening experienced the season's first snowfall in early December, with the hospitality industry eyeing a surge of tourists.

The Lahaul-Spiti police rescued around 800 stranded people, among the rescued 489 vehicles, over 400 belonged to the tourists due to heavy snow on Sunday night. A thin layer of snow covered Lahaul, affecting traffic as slippery road conditions made commuting hazardous.

Superintendent of Police, Mayank Chaudhary said,``The rescue was carried out by a team from Keylong police station, police lines, Keylong; Traffic Police Post, Sarchu and Police Post, Kokser with the help of local volunteers. The prompt and efficient action by the rescue team ensured the safe evacuation.’’

While, intermittent snowfall continued in the higher reaches of Lahaul and Spiti district and intensified cold conditions in the adjoining valleys.

Of these 58 roads in Shimla district mostly in sub-divisions of Rohru, Jubbal and Kotkhai, were closed. In Kinnaur, 17 roads were affected, 12 in Pooh and Kalpa block. While the Rohtang Pass National Highway was closed beyond Gulaba check post for traffic due to black ice. Also electricity supply was effected due to the snowfall as over 457 lines were disrupted in Chamba, Mandi and Sirmaur districts.

As per the weather department, significant snowfall was recorded at Khoksar (6.7 cm), Khadrala (5 cm), Sangla (3.6 cm), Keylong (3.0 cm), and Shimla (2.5 cm) and also light rain was recorded at many places and there is a possibility of light rain and snowfall in the districts of Lahaul and Spiti, Kullu and Kinnaur over the next few hours. Meanwhile, some areas of district Sirmaur are likely to get light rain.

As per the forecast, there will be scattered to fairly widespread precipitation likely to occur over the state as light to moderate rain or snow fall very likely at few places over Lahaul and Spiti,Chamba, Kinnaur, Kangra, Shimla and Kullu districts and light precipitation very likely at few places over Solan, Sirmaur, Una, Bilaspur, Mandi and Hamirpur districts. Also Light rain and snowfall likely at isolated places over mid and high hills of the state on December 10.

While the minimum and maximum temperatures will gradually fall by 3 to 4 degrees across the state. Also dense fog over some parts of reservoir area of Bhakra dam (Bilaspur) and Balh valley (Mandi) during early morning, morning and late night hours on December 10 and 11 besides thunderstorms and lightning in low and mid hills of the state.