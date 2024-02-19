'Oppenheimer' wins 7 prizes, including best picture, at the British Academy Film Awards 2024

Director Christopher Nolan, producer Emma Thomas, and producer Charles Roven, winners of the best film award for 'Oppenheimer', at the 77th British Academy Film Awards..Cillian Murphy, winner of the leading actor award for 'Oppenheimer' at the 77th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London..Emma Stone, winner of the leading actress award for 'Poor Things'.Da'Vine Joy Randolph, winner of the supporting actress award for 'The Holdovers'.Robert Downey Jr, winner of the supporting actor award for 'Oppenheimer'.Himesh Patel, from left, Ludwig Goransson, winner of the original score award for 'Oppenheimer', and Marisa Abela, pose for photographers at the 77th British Academy Film Awards..Jennifer Lame, winner of the editing award for 'Oppenheimer'.Hoyte van Hoytema, winner of the cinematography award for 'Oppenheimer'.James Price, left, and Shona Heath winners of the best production design award for 'Poor Things'..Director Jonathan Glazer, left, and producer James Wilson, winners of the outstanding british film and film not in the english language award for 'The Zone of Interest'..Indian actress Deepika Padukone presented the honour of Best Film not in English language to Jonathan Glazer for 'The Zone of Interest' at the BAFTA Awards..BAFTAs 2024: Deepika Padukone presents major award to 'The Zone of Interest' in a saree.Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp