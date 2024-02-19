English

BAFTAs 2024: Deepika Padukone presents major award to 'The Zone of Interest' in a saree

The actress took the spotlight dressed in a silver shimmery sequined saree with a matching blouse by ace couturier Sabyasachi at the event.
BAFTAs 2024: Deepika Padukone presents major award to 'The Zone of Interest' in a saree
IANS

LOS ANGELES: Indian actress Deepika Padukone presented the honour of Best Film not in English language to Jonathan Glazer for 'The Zone of Interest' at the BAFTA Awards.

The actress looked stunning as she took the spotlight dressed in a silver shimmery sequined saree with a matching blouse by ace couturier Sabyasachi at the event.

'The Zone of Interest' was contending alongside films such as "20 Days in Mariupol", "Anatomy of a Fall", "Past Lives" and "Society of the Snow".

This is not the first time Deepika has taken the center stage for an international award event.

Just last year, she was seen at the Oscars, when she introduced the song 'Nattu Nattu' from the movie 'RRR'.

Talking about 'The Zone of Interest', it is a UK-Polish historical drama about Auschwitz concentration camp. The film is based on the 2014 novel by Martin Amis.

BAFTAs 2024: Deepika Padukone presents major award to 'The Zone of Interest' in a saree
'Couldn't have asked for more': Deepika after unveiling FIFA World Cup trophy
BAFTAs 2024: Deepika Padukone presents major award to 'The Zone of Interest' in a saree
India@Oscars: Deepika Padukone stuns in Louis Vuitton gown, team 'RRR' goes desi
The Zone of Interest
BAFTA Awards 2024
deepika padukone at baftas 2024
Sabyasachi saree

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com