New Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi issued stern warning to enemies

Online Desk

The Indian Army is ready to face all current and future security challenges facing India, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi said on Monday amid the lingering border row with China in eastern Ladakh.

(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

A day after he assumed charge, Gen Dwivedi said working towards ensuring synergy among the Army, Air Force and the Navy would be one of his priorities.

(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Army Chief also said that he will encourage induction of indigenously-built military hardware into the force to boost self-reliance in defence.

(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Gen Dwivedi said the Indian Army is on the "path to transformation" and it aspires to be 'Atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) in defence.

(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

An alumnus of Sainik School, Rewa (MP), Gen Dwivedi was commissioned into regiment of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles in 1984.

(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

He has a unique distinction of balanced command as well as staff exposure across Northern, Eastern and Western theatres in varied operational environment.

(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)