New Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi issued stern warning to enemies

The Indian Army is ready to face all current and future security challenges facing India, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi said on Monday amid the lingering border row with China in eastern Ladakh..A day after he assumed charge, Gen Dwivedi said working towards ensuring synergy among the Army, Air Force and the Navy would be one of his priorities..Army Chief also said that he will encourage induction of indigenously-built military hardware into the force to boost self-reliance in defence..Gen Dwivedi said the Indian Army is on the "path to transformation" and it aspires to be 'Atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) in defence..An alumnus of Sainik School, Rewa (MP), Gen Dwivedi was commissioned into regiment of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles in 1984..He has a unique distinction of balanced command as well as staff exposure across Northern, Eastern and Western theatres in varied operational environment..Army fully capable, ready to face all challenges: Gen Dwivedi.Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest