Army fully capable, ready to face all challenges: Gen Dwivedi

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army is ready and capable to face all current and future security challenges facing India, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi said on Monday amid the lingering border row with China in eastern Ladakh.

A day after he assumed charge of the 1.3 million-strong force, Gen Dwivedi said working towards ensuring synergy among the Army, Air Force and the Navy would be one of his priorities.

In remarks to the media after inspecting a guard of honour at the South Block in Raisina hills, he said the Army is facing "unique operational challenges" and to remain prepared for such threats, it is crucial to continue equipping the soldiers with latest weapons.

"I am fully conscious of the responsibility assigned to me and I assure the country and fellow citizens that the Indian Army is fully capable and ready to face all current and future challenges," he said.

The newly-appointed Army Chief also said that he will encourage induction of indigenously-built military hardware into the force to boost self-reliance in defence.

"The geo-political landscape is changing rapidly and technology is evolving at a very fast pace," he said.

"The Indian Army faces unique operational challenges and to remain prepared for such threats and distinctive requirements, it is crucial that we continuously equip our soldiers with state-of-the-art weapons and technology and continue to evolve our war-fighting strategies," he added.

Gen Dwivedi said the Indian Army is on the "path to transformation" and it aspires to be 'Atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) in defence.

"To achieve this, we will encourage indigenous initiatives and induct maximum war systems and equipment that are manufactured in our country," he said.