Assam Rifles lauds Lt Gen Dwivedi’s appointment as Chief of Army Staff

NEW DELHI: The confirmation of Lieutenant General (Lt Gen) Upendra Dwivedi’s appointment as the next Indian Army Chief has come as a matter of joy for Assam Rifles, as he has had a couple of illustrious stints with the oldest paramilitary force raised in the country, in 1835.

“It is a matter of great pride and honour for Assam Rifles to have Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi as the next Chief of Army Staff,” said Assam Rifles Director General Lt Gen PC Nair.

In his 40-year-long career, Lt Gen Dwivedi has held numerous command and staff appointments at various levels both within India and abroad. “Notably, he has served twice with the Assam Rifles, once as Sector Commander in the 26 Sector Pallel, Manipur, and later as Inspector General Assam Rifles (East),” Nair said.