Assam Rifles lauds Lt Gen Dwivedi’s appointment as Chief of Army Staff

NEW DELHI: The confirmation of Lieutenant General (Lt Gen) Upendra Dwivedi’s appointment as the next Indian Army Chief has come as a matter of joy for Assam Rifles, as he has had a couple of illustrious stints with the oldest paramilitary force raised in the country, in 1835.
“It is a matter of great pride and honour for Assam Rifles to have Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi as the next Chief of Army Staff,” said Assam Rifles Director General Lt Gen PC Nair.
In his 40-year-long career, Lt Gen Dwivedi has held numerous command and staff appointments at various levels both within India and abroad. “Notably, he has served twice with the Assam Rifles, once as Sector Commander in the 26 Sector Pallel, Manipur, and later as Inspector General Assam Rifles (East),” Nair said.
During his tenure as the Sector Commander in Pallel, from May 27, 2011 to December 13, 2012, Dwivedi demonstrated exemplary leadership and strategic acumen. His tenure is marked with 150 apprehensions, 173 surrenders and seven insurgents being neutralised.
Dwivedi commanded the IGAR (East) from March 19, 2017 to October 31, 2018.
“During his tenure, General Dwivedi was instrumental in addressing and mitigating insurgency challenges in South Assam and Jiribam. He successfully executed numerous Civic Action Projects across the area of responsibility, significantly impacting the overall well-being and development of local communities,” said an officer of the force.