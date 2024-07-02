Assam flood situation critical, at least 35 killed

The flood situation in Assam worsened with five major rivers, including the mighty Brahmaputra, flowing above danger levels in some places..The deluge has affected a population of 6,44,128 across 1,275 villages in 19 districts and claimed the lives of 35 people..Indian Air Force (IAF) rescued 13 stranded fishermen from the severely-hit Dibrugarh district, an official said..The flood situation in the state turned critical since Sunday following incessant rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh..The floodwaters inundated areas, including Dibrugarh town, river island Majuli, Kaziranga National Park \u0026amp; Tiger Reserve among others..In Majuli, the floods breached embankments, inundating vast swathes of the island. Similarly, the floodwaters inundated 60% of Kaziranga. .In a statement, the park authorities said the elephants had been moved to safe areas to protect them from floodwaters..Assam flood situation worsens, PM Modi takes stock.Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest