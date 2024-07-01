Assam flood situation worsens, PM Modi takes stock

GUWAHATI: The flood situation in Assam worsened on Monday with five major rivers, including the mighty Brahmaputra, flowing above danger levels in some places.

The deluge has affected a population of 6,44,128 across 1,275 villages in 19 districts and claimed the lives of 35 people so far.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and took stock of the situation. Sarma explained to the PM that Assam was experiencing a second wave of the floods which were triggered by heavy rains in adjoining Arunachal Pradesh and parts of upper Assam.

“I also briefed him about the relief measures undertaken by the state government. He assured me of full cooperation from the Centre in this hour of crisis,” the CM said.

He added that he asked all ministers, MLAs and officials to closely monitor the situation.

The floodwaters inundated areas, including Dibrugarh town, falling under the Dibrugarh parliamentary seat which is represented by Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, river island Majuli, Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve among others.

Sonowal requested Sarma to provide all necessary assistance to the flood victims and initiate emergency efforts to mitigate the loss. The CM responded positively, the office of the Union minister said.

In Majuli, the floods breached embankments, inundating vast swathes of the island. Similarly, the floodwaters inundated 60% of Kaziranga. It has 233 camps and 95 of them are inundated.

In a statement, the park authorities said the elephants had been moved to safe areas to protect them from floodwaters.

“Boats, boatlines, barricades, raincoats, rescue materials and medicines have been procured and deployed. Country boats, speedboats and mechanised boats have been strategically deployed in key areas for swift response,” the statement said.

Barricades were placed on a highway to control traffic and ensure the safe passage of wildlife.

“Joint patrolling by commando action groups and forest teams is being conducted regularly. Additional staff from neighbouring divisions have been deployed to intensify patrolling. Joint patrolling in the fringe areas of the park is being carried out by forest and police departments,” the statement added.

Poachers usually step up their activities during floods.