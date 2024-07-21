Bangladesh's top court scales back govt job quota after deadly protest
Online Desk
Bangladesh’s top court scaled back a controversial quota system for government job applicants after days of nationwide unrest and deadly clashes between police and demonstrators that have killed scores of people.
(Photo | AP)
Students, frustrated by shortages of good jobs, have been demanding an end to a quota that reserved 30% of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh’s war of independence in 1971.
(Photo | AP)
The government previously halted it in 2018 following mass student protests, but in June, Bangladesh’s High Court reinstated the quotas and set off a new round of protests.
(Photo | AP)
Ruling on an appeal, the Supreme Court ordered that the veterans’ quota be cut to 5%, with 93% of jobs to be allocated on merit.
The remaining 2% will be set aside for members of ethnic minorities and transgender and disabled people.
(Photo | AP)
The protests have posed the most serious challenge to Bangladesh's government since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina won a fourth consecutive term in January elections that were boycotted by the main opposition groups.
(Photo | AP)
The protests turned deadly on July 16, a day after students at Dhaka University began clashing with police. Violence continued to escalate as police fired tear gas and rubber bullets and hurled smoke grenades to scatter stone-throwing protesters.
(Photo | AP)
Bangladeshi authorities haven’t shared any official numbers of those killed and injured, but the Daily Prothom Alo newspaper reported Saturday that at least 103 people have died so far.
(Photo | AP)
The main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party has backed the protests, vowing to organize its own demonstrations as many of its supporters have joined the student-led protests.
(Photo | AP)
BNP said in a statement its followers were not responsible for the violence and denied the ruling party’s accusations of using the protests for political gains.