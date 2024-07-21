Bangladesh court scales back job quotas, asks students to return to class

Amidst the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh following the student protests over job quotas, the Bangladesh top court has scaled back job quotas for civil service job applicants.

The scheme's reintroduction last month precipitated deadly nationwide civil strife.

"The Supreme Court has said the High Court verdict was illegal," attorney-general A.M. Amin Uddin told AFP, referring to an earlier ruling that reintroduced the quotas. He added that five per cent of civil service jobs would remain reserved for children of independence war veterans and two per cent for other categories.

The court also urged students to 'return to class' after the unrest.

"The court has asked the students to return to class," AFP reported quoting one of the lawyers.

The student demonstrations began weeks ago to protest the quota system that reserves up to 30% of the government jobs for the relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh's Independence War in 1971.

Prior to the court order, the authorities have issued a curfew across the country.