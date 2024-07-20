Nearly 1000 students return to India amid violent protest in Bangladesh

NEW DELHI: Nearly 1000 Indian students studying across various universities in Bangladesh have returned to India through land and air travel since the situation on the ground began to simmer with the ongoing student unrest.
8500 Indian students are studying in Bangladesh, out of a total of 15000 Indians living there. The Indian High Commission is in touch with around 4000 students studying across the country.
“The High Commission of India in Dhaka and the Assistant High Commissions in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Sylhet and Khulna have been assisting the return of Indian nationals home following the recent developments in Bangladesh.” according to a statement issued by the MEA.
“In coordination with the local authorities, measures are being taken by the High Commission and the Assistant High Commissions to facilitate safe travel to the border crossing points along the India-Bangladesh International Border. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is also coordinating with civil aviation, immigration, land ports and BSF authorities to ensure a smooth passage for our citizens,” the statement further read.
Until now 778 Indian students have returned to India through various land ports. In addition, around 200 students have returned home by regular flight services through Dhaka and Chittagong airports. Students from Nepal and Bhutan have also been assisted with their crossing into India on request.
“The High Commission and Assistant High Commissions are in regular touch with Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals and students. Security escorts have also been arranged, where necessary, for their travel by road during repatriation through select land ports,” said the MEA.
“The High Commission in Dhaka is also coordinating with civil aviation authorities of Bangladesh and commercial airlines to ensure uninterrupted flight services to India from Dhaka and Chittagong, which can be used by our nationals to return to home,” MEA says.
The High Commission of India in Dhaka and the Assistant High Commissions of India in Bangladesh remain available for any assistance required by Indian nationals through the emergency contact numbers listed on their website and social media handles.