Nearly 1000 students return to India amid violent protest in Bangladesh

NEW DELHI: Nearly 1000 Indian students studying across various universities in Bangladesh have returned to India through land and air travel since the situation on the ground began to simmer with the ongoing student unrest.

8500 Indian students are studying in Bangladesh, out of a total of 15000 Indians living there. The Indian High Commission is in touch with around 4000 students studying across the country.

“The High Commission of India in Dhaka and the Assistant High Commissions in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Sylhet and Khulna have been assisting the return of Indian nationals home following the recent developments in Bangladesh.” according to a statement issued by the MEA.

“In coordination with the local authorities, measures are being taken by the High Commission and the Assistant High Commissions to facilitate safe travel to the border crossing points along the India-Bangladesh International Border. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is also coordinating with civil aviation, immigration, land ports and BSF authorities to ensure a smooth passage for our citizens,” the statement further read.