Despite curfew, deaths mount in Bangladesh student protests over government jobs quota

Police and protesters clashed in the streets and at university campuses in Dhaka and other cities across the south Asian country.

Authorities moved to block online communications by banning mobile and internet services.

Some television news channels also went off the air, and the websites of most Bangladesh newspapers were not loading or were being updated.

Authorities could not be reached immediately to confirm figures for the overall deaths, but the Daily Prothom Alo newspaper reported 103 people were killed since Tuesday.

The United States Embassy in Dhaka said on Friday that reports indicated hundreds to possibly thousands were injured across Bangladesh.

It said the situation was extremely volatile.

Local media also reported that some 800 inmates fled from a prison in Narsingdi, a district north of capital Dhaka, after protesters stormed the jail facility and set it on fire Friday.

Meanwhile, some key government websites, including that of Bangladesh's central bank and the prime minister's office, appeared to have been defaced by hackers.

The curfew began at midnight and is set to relax from noon to 2 p.m.