Did you know Brazil sharks consume cocaine?

Brazil sharks are being exposed to cocaine. This finding raises concerns about human pollution affecting marine life..Brazil's Oswaldo Cruz Foundation found cocaine in the muscles and livers of 13 sharpnose sharks near Rio de Janeiro. .Narcotraffickers dump cocaine overboard, researchers believe wastewater contamination from human use and illegal refining labs is more likely the cause..Cocaine could cause hyperactive behavior in sharks. More research is needed to understand the full impact on their health and behavior..This discovery adds to growing evidence of marine life being affected by recreational drugs. In the UK, eels exposed to cocaine had difficulty mating.