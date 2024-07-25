Did you know Brazil sharks consume cocaine?

Online Team

Brazil sharks are being exposed to cocaine. This finding raises concerns about human pollution affecting marine life.

(Photo | pexels.com)

Brazil's Oswaldo Cruz Foundation found cocaine in the muscles and livers of 13 sharpnose sharks near Rio de Janeiro.

(Photo | pexels.com)

Narcotraffickers dump cocaine overboard, researchers believe wastewater contamination from human use and illegal refining labs is more likely the cause.

(Photo | pexels.com)

Cocaine could cause hyperactive behavior in sharks. More research is needed to understand the full impact on their health and behavior.

(Photo | pexels.com)

This discovery adds to growing evidence of marine life being affected by recreational drugs. In the UK, eels exposed to cocaine had difficulty mating.

(Photo | pexels.com)
(Photo | PTI)