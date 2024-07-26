Delhi rains: IMD issues yellow alert, downpour to continue till July 28

Online Desk

The commuters traveling had to face a hard time as moderate to heavy rains lashed Delhi and its adjoining areas leading to severe water logging.

(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for the city and predicted that rain will continue to lash the national capital till July 28.

(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Earlier in the day, the weather department alerted the city residents about a spell of intense rain as a "cloud mass" was expected to pass over Delhi.

(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Multiple traffic advisories were issued by the police advising the commuters to avoid certain stretches that had been inundated due to rainwater.

(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)