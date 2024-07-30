Kerala's Wayanad rocked by massive landslides

The landslides occurred during the early hours of Tuesday, July 30.

Over 73 dead and several families are missing.

Hundreds of plantation labourers are feared to be missing.

Wayanad's Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha villages are the areas hit and cut off by the landslides.

Besides NDRF, the state government has deployed disaster response teams from the police and the fire force to the affected areas.

Prime minister announced financial support of Rs. 2 lakh to the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

