Wayanad landslides: 47 dead, hundreds trapped as four villages bear brunt

WAYANAD: Massive landslides wreaked havoc in Wayanad district of Kerala leaving at least 47 people, including children, dead and leaving several families missing.
At least 400-odd families are said to have been caught in the tragedy.
The landslides occured during the early hours of Tuesday washing away houses and families.
Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha villages were the areas hit and cut off by the landslides, authorities said.
As the bodies kept arriving in local hospitals, DySP, Special Branch, P L Shyju informed The New Indian Express that 30 deaths have been confirmed so far and the death toll is likely to go up.
Wayanad district Collector Meghasree DR said the NDRF team and army units besides helicopters are on the way to assist in the rescue operations which is facing many challenges.
Along with government agencies, volunteers and local residents are cooperating in the rescue operation, she said in a statement.
These devastating landslides are reminiscent of the August 2019 landslide at Puthumala in Wayanad in which an entire village was washed away.
The Collector also informed that the shutter of Banasura Sagar dam, on the Karamanthodu river, was opened and warned those living downstream and in low-lying areas to be cautious.
In a video message, UDF MLA T Siddique said district authorities were drawing up plans to airlift people from the Mundakkai area.
"Currently, we have no complete information about those missing and dead in the landslides. Many areas have been cut off. NDRF personnel are trying to reach those places." he said.
Wayanad landslides: All govt agencies have joined rescue operations, says Kerala CM .
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that all government agencies have joined the search and rescue operations in the wake of massive landslides that struck various hilly areas near Meppadi in Kerala's Wayanad district, leaving hundreds feared to be trapped.
The operations will be coordinated, and five state ministers will reach the hilly district to lead the rescue activities, Chief Minister Vijayan said in a statement issued by his office. Two Air Force helicopters will depart for Wayanad from Sulur shortly to take part in the search and rescue operations. Forest Minister AK Saseendran has reached Chooralmala this morning.
IG North and DIG Kannur will reach Wayanad to coordinate the rescue operations. Law and order ADGP has been asked to lead the rescue work. Two battalions of the Kerala Armed Police and Malabar Special Police were sent to the spot for rescue work.
In the wake of the landslides and other rain-related disasters in Wayanad district, the Health Department -- National Health Mission -- has opened a control room, he added.
Those in need of emergency assistance can contact authorities through these two numbers -- 9656938689 and 8086010833 -- the statement said.
Several families have been moved to various camps
According to district authorities, several families have been moved to the various camps or homes of their relatives in the wake of the landslides.
The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said that fireforce and NDRF teams have been deployed to the affected area, with an additional NDRF team en route to Wayanad.
Two teams of Kannur defence decurity corporations have also been instructed to move to Wayanad to assist in the rescue efforts, according to a Facebook post by the KSDMA.
Locals from the affected areas report that many people are feared to be trapped. Rescue operations are being hindered by ongoing heavy rainfall.
PM Modi assures Kerala CM of all possible help
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday expressed anguish over the loss of lives in landslides in Kerala's Wayanad district and assured Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of all possible help from the Centre to deal with the crisis.
The PM has announced financial support of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.
State police opened a control room at police headquarters in the state capital. Public can get in touch with the 24 hour special control room, operating directly under the State Police Chief. The control room can be contacted at 9497900402, 0471 2721566.
Health department has opened a control room along with National Rural Health Mission. The control room can be reached at 9656938689, 8086010833.