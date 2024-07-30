Wayanad landslides: 47 dead, hundreds trapped as four villages bear brunt

Over 47 dead and several families missing

Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha villages are most affected

KSDMA, Fireforce and NDRF teams deployed

Two Indian Air Force helicopters sent for rescue operations

State police control room numbers: 9497900402, 0471 2721566.

Health department control room numbers: 9656938689, 8086010833.

Kerala government seeks military help for rescue operations

IMD warns of heavy rain in short period with a potential for landslides

Massive landslides devastate Wayanad villages

Kerala rains: Four trains fully, 13 partially cancelled

PM announced financial support of Rs. 2 lakh to the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

WAYANAD: Massive landslides wreaked havoc in Wayanad district of Kerala leaving at least 47 people, including children, dead and leaving several families missing.

At least 400-odd families are said to have been caught in the tragedy.

The landslides occured during the early hours of Tuesday washing away houses and families.

Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha villages were the areas hit and cut off by the landslides, authorities said.