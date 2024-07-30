Man who clung on to boulder to survive in landslide-hit Wayanad hamlet rescued

WAYANAD: After an hours-long mission, a man who was covered in mud and desperately clinging to a huge boulder to survive the flood waters gushing past him in landslide-hit Wayanad on Tuesday was rescued.

Visuals of the hapless man's attempt to survive amidst scattered boulders in the floodwater came from Mundakkai village here, where hundreds of people are reportedly trapped following the deadly landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in the early hours of Tuesday.

Helpless local residents could do nothing but watch the man's struggle and urged authorities to swiftly rescue him.

Having been washed away by flood water, he had got stuck between huge boulders but was unable to stand or swim to safety due to the thick marsh and strong currents.

The visuals of his ordeal, recorded by one of the villagers, were aired on television channels, in which authorities were urged to send rescue teams to the location as soon as possible.

The man was later rescued after an hours-long mission and shifted to a hospital, but no details of his identity or state of health are known.