IN PICS | Kerala's Wayanad witnesses intense landslides, rescue ops underway

Massive landslides wreaked havoc in the Wayanad district of Kerala leaving over 90 people, including children, dead and leaving several families missing.
Wayanad landslides
According to reports, the Mundakkai town was completely swept away by these landslides.Photo | PTI
Wayanad landslides
Photo | Express

The landslides occurred during the early hours of Tuesday washing away houses and families. It left a trail of destruction, with several houses destroyed, water bodies swollen, and trees uprooted, hampering rescue operations.

Wayanad landslides
Photo | PTI

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel conduct rescue operation after huge landslides hit in the hilly areas near Meppadi, in Wayanad district, Kerala.

Wayanad landslides
Photo | PTI

Swollen water bodies changed their course and flowed through inhabited areas, resulting in more destruction. Huge boulders rolled down the hills and hindered the path of rescue workers.

Wayanad landslides
Photo | PTI

Wayanad district Collector Meghasree DR said the NDRF team and army units besides helicopters are on the way to assist in the rescue operations which is facing challenges due to the incessant rain and severe weather conditions.

Wayanad landslides
Photo | Express

Army engaged in rescue operations at Chooralmala in Wayanad where the massive landslides took place.

Wayanad landslides
Photo | PTI

According to reports, the rescue teams have not been able to reach Mundakkai, where an entire town was swept away by the water, as a bridge connecting the region to Chooralmala was damaged.

Wayanad landslides
Photo | Express

Earlier, in a video message, UDF MLA T Siddique said that district authorities were drawing up plans to airlift people from the Mundakkai area.

Wayanad landslides
Photo | Express

Besides NDRF, the state government has also deployed disaster response teams from the police and the fire force in the affected areas.

Wayanad landslides
Photo | Express

Soldiers of 122 Infantry Battalion of Territorial Army carrying out the rescue of stranded civilians in Wayanad. Rescue workers reached the Mundakkai area where around 100 people are stranded in the landslide.

Wayanad landslides
Photo | Express

As the bodies kept arriving in local hospitals, DySP, Special Branch, P L Shyju had earlier informed TNIE that 91 deaths have been confirmed so far and the death toll is likely to go up.

Wayanad landslides
Photo | Express

Rescue Operations by 122 Infantry Battalion (TA) MADRAS from Kozhikode at Chooralmala, Wayanad.

Wayanad landslides
Photo | Express

Pangode Military station soldiers boarding IAF Aircraft at Trivandrum.

Wayanad landslides
Photo | PTI

In the wake of the disaster, the state government has announced two days official mourning on July 30 and 31. There will be no official functions and celebrations on these days.

Wayanad landslides

