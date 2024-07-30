IN PICS | Kerala's Wayanad witnesses intense landslides, rescue ops underway

The landslides occurred during the early hours of Tuesday washing away houses and families. It left a trail of destruction, with several houses destroyed, water bodies swollen, and trees uprooted, hampering rescue operations.
Photo | PTI
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel conduct rescue operation after huge landslides hit in the hilly areas near Meppadi, in Wayanad district, Kerala.
Photo | PTI
Swollen water bodies changed their course and flowed through inhabited areas, resulting in more destruction. Huge boulders rolled down the hills and hindered the path of rescue workers.
Photo | PTI
Wayanad district Collector Meghasree DR said the NDRF team and army units besides helicopters are on the way to assist in the rescue operations which is facing challenges due to the incessant rain and severe weather conditions.
Photo | Express
Army engaged in rescue operations at Chooralmala in Wayanad where the massive landslides took place.
Photo | PTI
According to reports, the rescue teams have not been able to reach Mundakkai, where an entire town was swept away by the water, as a bridge connecting the region to Chooralmala was damaged.
Photo | Express
Earlier, in a video message, UDF MLA T Siddique said that district authorities were drawing up plans to airlift people from the Mundakkai area.
Photo | Express
Besides NDRF, the state government has also deployed disaster response teams from the police and the fire force in the affected areas.
Photo | Express
Soldiers of 122 Infantry Battalion of Territorial Army carrying out the rescue of stranded civilians in Wayanad. Rescue workers reached the Mundakkai area where around 100 people are stranded in the landslide.
Photo | Express
As the bodies kept arriving in local hospitals, DySP, Special Branch, P L Shyju had earlier informed TNIE that 91 deaths have been confirmed so far and the death toll is likely to go up.
Photo | Express
Rescue Operations by 122 Infantry Battalion (TA) MADRAS from Kozhikode at Chooralmala, Wayanad.
Photo | Express
Pangode Military station soldiers boarding IAF Aircraft at Trivandrum.
Photo | PTI
In the wake of the disaster, the state government has announced two days official mourning on July 30 and 31. There will be no official functions and celebrations on these days.