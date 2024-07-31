Tragedy in Kerala: The landslide that took over 150 lives in Wayanad

The death toll in the series of landslides which hit Wayanad has crossed 150.\u0026nbsp;.Almost 211 people are reported to be missing, while thousands are hurt or displaced. Rescue operations are underway..Around 1.30am on Tuesday, a massive landslide occurs near Mundakkai in Meppadi grama panchayat. .Gushing waters and debris sweep away almost the entire village..Another landslide strikes around 4 am..River Iruvazhinji diverted, resulting in flash floods washing away Chooralmala village, which is 3km away from Mundakkai..Muddy water and debris flow through Soochippara and merge with River Chaliyar located on the border of neighbouring Malappuram district..Kerala's Wayanad rocked by massive landslides.Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest