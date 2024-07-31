Tragedy in Kerala: The landslide that took over 150 lives in Wayanad

Online Desk

The death toll in the series of landslides which hit Wayanad has crossed 150. 

(Photo | E Gokul, EPS)

Almost 211 people are reported to be missing, while thousands are hurt or displaced. Rescue operations are underway.

(Photo | E Gokul, EPS)

Around 1.30am on Tuesday, a massive landslide occurs near Mundakkai in Meppadi grama panchayat.

(Photo | E Gokul, EPS)

Gushing waters and debris sweep away almost the entire village.

(Photo | E Gokul, EPS)

Another landslide strikes around 4 am.

(Photo | E Gokul, EPS)

River Iruvazhinji diverted, resulting in flash floods washing away Chooralmala village, which is 3km away from Mundakkai.

(Photo | E Gokul, EPS)

Muddy water and debris flow through Soochippara and merge with River Chaliyar located on the border of neighbouring Malappuram district.

(Photo | E Gokul, EPS)
(Photo | E Gokul, EPS)