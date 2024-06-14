IAF plane brings back 45 Indians killed in Kuwait fire accident

Online Desk
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and ministers K Rajan, P Rajeeve and Veena George received the bodies at the airport.
The tragedy is an irreparable loss to the families. After the fire incident, the Kuwaiti government has taken all steps to help the Indian government in the repatriation of the mortal remains. The central government has also taken a proactive steps by sending a union minister to Kuwait. We hope that the Kuwaiti government would take steps to ensure such incidents are not repeated.Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala chief minister