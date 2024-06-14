IAF plane brings back 45 Indians killed in Kuwait fire accident

IAF aircraft carrying the mortal remains of 45 Indian victims of the fire incident in Mangaf, Kuwait, landed at Kochi airport on Friday morning.

23 ambulances with bodies of Keralites who lost their lives in the fire at a labor camp in Kuwait left the Nedumbaserry International Airport for their native places across Kerala. Police escorted each ambulance.

The bodies of seven Tamilians will also leave from Kochi airport to their respective hometowns.

The IAF aircraft will now proceed to Delhi with the remaining 14 bodies. Apart from the South Indians, three persons from Uttar Pradesh, two from Odisha, and one each from Bihar, Punjab, Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Haryana lost their lives in the fire accident.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and ministers K Rajan, P Rajeeve and Veena George received the bodies at the airport.

The tragedy is an irreparable loss to the families. After the fire incident, the Kuwaiti government has taken all steps to help the Indian government in the repatriation of the mortal remains. The central government has also taken a proactive steps by sending a union minister to Kuwait. We hope that the Kuwaiti government would take steps to ensure such incidents are not repeated.
Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala chief minister
Minister of state for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, who reached Kuwait on Thursday, coordinated with Kuwaiti authorities to ensure swift repatriation, arrived in the IAF aircraft, the Indian embassy said.

