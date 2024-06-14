Kuwait fire tragedy: IAF aircraft carrying bodies of 45 Indian victims lands at Kochi airport

IAF aircraft carrying mortal remains of 45 Indians victims in the fire incident in Kuwait Mangaf, landed at the Kochi airport on Friday morning.
The special Indian Air Force aircraft, C-130J, took off for Kochi early Friday morning.
Minister of state for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, who reached Kuwait on Thursday, coordinated with Kuwaiti authorities to ensure swift repatriation, is also onboard the aircraft, the Indian embassy said.
Reports indicate that the bodies of 31 of the 45 deceased will be brought to Kochi Airport, after which the aircraft will proceed to Delhi with the remaining bodies.
The bodies of seven victims from Tamil Nadu and one from Karnataka will also be brought to Kochi.
Apart from the South Indians, three persons from Uttar Pradesh, two from Odisha, and one each from Bihar, Punjab, Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Haryana lost their lives in the fire accident and their bodies will be taken to Delhi airport.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and ministers K Rajan, P Rajeeve and Veena George will receive the bodies at the airport.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, "The tragedy is an irreparable loss to the families. After the fire incident, the Kuwait government has taken all steps to help the Indian government in the repatriation of the mortal remains. The central government has also taken a proactive steps by sending a union minister to Kuwait. We hope that the Kuwaiti government would take steps to ensure such incidents are not repeated."
Authorities have arranged special podiums to keep the bodies where the ministers and others will pay their respects.
A Kerala Police pilot vehicle will be deputed to accompany all ambulances carrying the bodies, including those going to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.
Babu, the father of one of the victims, Cibin Abraham, was working in the same company for around 18 years and returned to Kerala only in 2022.
"I was also working with the same company and stayed near this building. Now, a few Tamil Nadu natives who passed away in the accident were my friends then. This incident was unexpected, and I didn't know I would lose my son and friends," said Babu.
with heavy heart, Babu is waiting at the Kochi airport to receive his son's moral remains.
Keralites who lost their life in the tragic building fire
1. Akash Nair of Pandalam in Pathanamthitta
2. Muraleedharan Nair of Vazhamuttom in Pathanamthitta
3. Saju Varghese of Konni in Pathanamthitta
4. Cibin Abraham of Keezhvaipur in Pathanamthitta
5. Thomas Oommen of Tiruvalla in Pathanamthitta
6. Sajan George of Karavaloor in Kollam
7. Shameer Umarudeen of Vayyankara in Kollam
8. Lukose Vadakkottu of Velichikkala in Kollam
9. Sumesh Pillai of Perinad in Kollam
10. Viswas Krishna of Dharmadom in Kannur
11. Aneesh Kumar of Kadalayi in Kannur
12. Nithin Koothur of Padiyotchal in Kannur
13. Sreehari Pradeep of Changanassery in Kottayam
14. Stephin Abraham of Pampady in Kottayam
15. Shibu Varghese of Paippad in Kottayam
16. Noohu K P of Koottayi in Malappuram
17. M P Bahuleyan of Pulamanthol in Malappuram
18. Arun Babu of Nedumangad in Thiruvananthapuram
19. Sreejesh Nair of Edava in Thiruvananthapuram
20. Kelu Ponmaleri of Thrikkaripur in Kasaragod
21. Renjith K R of Cherkala in Kasaragod
22. Binoy Thomas of Chavakkad in Thrissur
23. Mathew George of Chengannur in Alappuzha
Deceased Tamilians
1. Ramu Karuppannan of Ettivayal in Ramanathapuram
2. Mohammed Sharief of Tindivanam in Villupuram
3. Bhunaf Richard Ray of Peravurani in Thanjavur
4. G Sivashankar of Royapuram in Chennai
5. K Chinnadhurai of Muttom in Cuddalore
6. V Mariappan of Vanaramutty in Thoothukudi
7. E Raju of Tiruchy
Andhra Pradesh victims
1. Thamada Lokanadham from Sompeta in Srikakulam
2. Molleti Satyanarayana from Khandavalli village in West Godavari
3. Meesala Eeswarudu from Annavarappadu village in West Godavari
Leader of Oppisition VD Satheesan criticize centre for deying permission for Veena George to travel to Kuwait.
Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, who reached the Kochi airport, criticised the central government for denying permission for the Kerala government representative to travel to Kuwait and assist the repatriation of the mortal remains.
"These people (the deceased) left for Kuwait to take care of their families. Unfortunately, the accident took the lives of these many people, from Kerala and other states. The state and central governments should work together in such situations. It is not a good decision from the central government to deny permission for Minister of Health, Veena George, to travel to Kuwait. It send out a wrong message," Satheesan said.
