Kuwait fire tragedy: IAF aircraft carrying bodies of 45 Indian victims lands at Kochi airport

Reports indicate that the bodies of 31 of the 45 deceased will be brought to Kochi Airport, after which the aircraft will proceed to Delhi with the remaining bodies.

The bodies of seven victims from Tamil Nadu and one from Karnataka will also be brought to Kochi.

Apart from the South Indians, three persons from Uttar Pradesh, two from Odisha, and one each from Bihar, Punjab, Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Haryana lost their lives in the fire accident and their bodies will be taken to Delhi airport.