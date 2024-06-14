Gloom descends on Kollam as a father’s dreams fade away

KOLLAM: Adichanalloor village is mourning the loss of its beloved Lukose, affectionately called Sabu. The 48-year-old’s life was a testament to the dreams he held for his daughters. Lukose’s untimely demise has shattered his cherished vision of seeing his elder daughter, Lydia, become a nurse. For 17 years, Lukose toiled in Kuwait with plans to return home and share in his daughters’ achievements.
"Lukose was set to accompany his daughter to Bengaluru for her nursing admission. His greatest wish was to see her become a nurse. He dedicated nearly two decades in Kuwait to this dream. Recently, his elder daughter passed Class 12 in flying colours, scoring A+ in all subjects. They were all set to embark on this new journey to Bengaluru. He believed she would shine as a nurse and serve the community. His aspirations for his children were boundless, but now, tragically, those dreams have faded,” shared Sheena Mathew, a cousin.
He was known among his friends and neighbours as a hardworking and amiable man who cherished family gatherings and travel. “I still remember our last vacation together when he visited the village on leave. We travelled to Thiruvananthapuram and Kanyakumari with our families,” Sheena reminisced.
His younger daughter, Louise, is currently in Class V. The family’s hopes were pinned on a bright future, now overshadowed by profound sorrow. “We initially withheld the news from Lukose’s wife, but she eventually learned of his passing. Since then, their home has been engulfed in grief,” lamented Aleyamma Johnson, a family friend and ward member of Adichanalloor panchayat.