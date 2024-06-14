Gloom descends on Kollam as a father’s dreams fade away

He was known among his friends and neighbours as a hardworking and amiable man who cherished family gatherings and travel. “I still remember our last vacation together when he visited the village on leave. We travelled to Thiruvananthapuram and Kanyakumari with our families,” Sheena reminisced.

His younger daughter, Louise, is currently in Class V. The family’s hopes were pinned on a bright future, now overshadowed by profound sorrow. “We initially withheld the news from Lukose’s wife, but she eventually learned of his passing. Since then, their home has been engulfed in grief,” lamented Aleyamma Johnson, a family friend and ward member of Adichanalloor panchayat.