Kuwait fire tragedy: Smoke caught residents unaware

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Most of the people living in the six-storey building in block number four in Kuwait’s Mangaf City were either sleeping or getting ready to leave for work when a gas cylinder belonging to an Egyptian living on the ground floor burst, engulfing the apartment in thick black smoke.

A senior official belonging to the NBTC group which owns the building told TNIE over the phone from Kuwait that none of the injured who have been admitted to six hospitals are having burn injuries, but smoke inhalation-related injuries. But a majority of the 50 injured are in critical condition.

According to him, 50 injured people, including Indians, Nepalis and Philippinos are admitted to six hospitals.Twenty-one of them are admitted to Adan Hospital there.