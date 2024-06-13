Kuwait fire tragedy: Survivors recount chilling tales

Presence of mind is what came to the aid of 29-year-old Rajendran Maridurai, from Thenkasi. He and his roommates, who were on the third floor, switched off the air conditioner and remained inside. “We were asleep on the third floor. I think it was those who had got up for morning prayer who called us. We could hear the commotion and saw a thick cloud of smoke all around us. Some tried to escape. Many fell unconscious. Some remained inside after locking their rooms. Two jumped from the fourth floor and lost their lives. We switched off the air conditioner, and broke the glass to let in outside air. Since the door was locked, we were not affected,” said Rajendran.

The survivors are unaware of what set off the fire, which as per reports was caused by leaking gas cylinders.

Most of the people living in the six-storey building were sleeping when a gas cylinder belonging to an Egyptian living on the ground floor burst, engulfing the apartment in thick black smoke.

As per sources, around 25 of the deceased are Keralites. Since many of the bodies were charred beyond recognition, their identity can only be confirmed by DNA tests. The Kuwaiti government has issued strict directives against releasing the names of the deceased until proceedings are completed.