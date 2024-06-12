Kuwait building fire tragedy claims life of 33-year-old Kollam native

KOLLAM: A devastating fire in the southern Mangaf district of Kuwait claimed the life of Umarudheen Shameer, a 33-year-old native of Kollam, along with 48 others, mostly Indians. The blaze, which occurred on Wednesday, left dozens more injured. Shameer, hailing from Sooranad North, had been working in Kuwait for the past seven years.

Relatives were informed of the tragedy around noon on Wednesday. According to family sources, the bodies have been moved to a local government hospital. It is suspected that Shameer died while attempting to jump from the building in a panic. The repatriation of his body is expected to take several days. Shameer had returned to Kuwait only nine months ago after a period of leave.

Meanwhile, relatives and friends have been in constant communication with the Kuwait embassy.

"We got a call around noon informing us about his death. From the photo we received, it is suspected that he jumped off the building. It was said that the entire building was filled with smoke following the fire outbreak. Another resident of Sooranad who worked with Shameer fractured his leg and has been admitted to a hospital," said Safedu Oyyur, Shameer's cousin.

"We are in constant touch with the Embassy and Members of Parliament. As of now, we are not getting clear information on when the body will be repatriated. The official told us that it was not a simple death case but a major incident. Because of this, more time will be required to complete the procedures before repatriation of the body," Safedu added.

Shameer was employed as a driver in Kuwait. He was the son of Umarudheen and Sheebna and had one younger brother, Nijaz, who is in class 8. His father, known locally as Raju Mesthiri and has been working as a contractor of home construction. Shameer was married to Surumi, a PSC aspirant. The family had previously resided in Oyoor village for 15 years before moving to Sooranad North Village.