Kuwait fire tragedy: Stephin’s death leaves Pambady in a pall of gloom

KOTTAYAM: The Edimariyil family in Pambady was devastated to learn that Stephin Abraham Sabu, 29, was among those dead in the Kuwait fire accident on Wednesday.

The news of several Malayalees losing their lives in the accident spread quickly to Kerala, where Stephin’s parents, Sabu Abraham and Sherly Sabu, received the heartbreaking information.

The family was overwhelmed with grief as a pall of gloom descended on the village by late evening.

Stephin, an alumnus of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology (RIT) in Pampady, had been working as an engineer at the construction firm NBTC Group in Kuwait. His untimely death shattered his dreams of completing his dream home and getting married.