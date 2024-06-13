Kuwait Al-Mangaf blaze: Agony in Kerala as lives housed in labour camp reduced to ashes

KOCHI: The six-storey Al-Mangaf building in the south of Kuwait City, which is under the lens after a devastating fire killed 49 persons, including over 40 from India, was home to migrant workers of various profiles, from engineers to accountants, and drivers to storekeepers.

Out of the 24 deceased from Kerala, Stephin Abraham Sabu (29), a native of Pampady in Kottayam, and Kelu Ponmaleri (58) of Elambachi in Kasaragod, were engineers; Kollam native Umarudheen Shameer (30) was a driver and Ranjith K (34), a native of Chengala in Kasaragod, was an accountant.

"What we have in our mind is labour camps that are in our popular culture. The fact is that there are labour camps of various types in the Gulf -- from tarpaulin/asbestos sheet covered labour camps to the ones that provide good accommodation and other facilities," said Divya Balan, assistant professor, international studies at Flame University, Pune, who specialises in expatriate issues.

Divya, who has done extensive field work by visiting labour camps across the UAE, however, added that most labour camps in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries are overcrowded.

PP Narayanan, a former community welfare officer at the Indian embassy in Kuwait, though, said that labour camps run by Kerala businessmen in the Gulf have better facilities.

"Going by the outward appearance, the six-storey building that caught fire looks to have been a decent place. Further, labour camps run by Kerala businessmen tend to have better facilities," he said.