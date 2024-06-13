Kollam native moved to Kuwait just 17 days ago, but tragic building fire took away his dreams

KOLLAM: Just 17 days ago, Sajan George had relocated to Kuwait, hoping for improved prospects. An M-Tech graduate from Bishop Jerome College in Kollam, he had previously served as an assistant professor at Adoor Mount Engineering College for five years and briefly worked as a postmaster. It was during this period that he secured a position as a trainee mechanical engineer in Kuwait.

And on Wednesday, 29-year-old Sajan, son of George Pothen and Valsamma from Karvalloor in Kollam, tragically lost his life in a fire accident at a residential building in Al-Mangaf.

Sajan's family is still grappling with the enormity of their loss after they were informed of his demise on Wednesday evening.

Sajan's friends, who also reside in Kuwait, conveyed the heartbreaking news to his relatives. The family is currently coordinating with the authorities of NORKA (Non-Resident Keralites Affairs) and the Kuwait Embassy to expedite the repatriation of his body.

"Around Wednesday evening, one of Sajan's friends called and told us that his name was among the list of deceased Indians. Later, some other friends also shared the sad news with us. We are now in touch with officials from Norway and the Kuwait Embassy, hoping to bring his body home soon. The NORKA officials have assured us that the body will be repatriated within a day or two,” said Mathesh Vazhvila, a family friend.