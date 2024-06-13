Kuwait fire tragedy: Death toll of Keralites rises to 26, seven seriously injured

Two more individuals from Kollam have been identified among the 40 Indian nationals who tragically lost their lives in a fire that engulfed a six-story building in Kuwait on Wednesday. The deceased are Lukos, also known as Sabu, from Adichanalloor village, and Sajan George, 29, from Karvalloor village.

The families were informed of the tragedy on Wednesday evening.

Sajan’s friends, who also reside in Kuwait, conveyed the heartbreaking news to his relatives. The family is currently coordinating with the authorities of NORKA (Non-Resident Keralites Affairs) and the Kuwait Embassy to expedite the repatriation of his body.

“Around Wednesday evening, one of Sajan's friends called and told us that his name was on the list of the deceased Indians. Later, some other friends also shared the sad news with us. We are now in touch with officials from Norway and the Kuwait Embassy, hoping to bring his body home soon. The NORKA officials have assured us that the body will be repatriated within a day or two,” said Mathesh Vazhvila, a family friend.

Sajan was the son of George Pothen and Valsamma. He had moved to Kuwait just 17 days prior, starting work as a trainee mechanical engineer. Sajan, an M-Tech graduate from Bishop Jerome College in Kollam, Sajan had previously worked as an assistant professor at Adoor Mount Engineering College for five years and briefly served as a postmaster.

Meanwhile, Lukos had been working in Kuwait for the past 18 years. His family learned of his death when his friends in Kuwait reached out on Wednesday evening.

“We initially heard that Lukos was injured, but by Wednesday evening, we were informed of his death. His friend in Kuwait tried to contact him earlier in the day but later confirmed the tragic news. Now, we are making arrangements to bring his body home,” said Aleyamma Johnson, a ward member of Adichanalloor panchayat and a family friend.

Lukos leaves behind his wife Shiny, his elder daughter Lydia, who recently completed her class 12, and his younger daughter Louise.

The body of Shameer, from Sooranad, was identified on Wednesday itself. Hailing from Sooranad North, Shameer had been working in Kuwait for seven years