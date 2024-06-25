T20 World Cup: Unbeaten India looks poised to maintain its winning streak

Online Desk
Is this India’s redemption chance to win the T20 World Cup after 17 years since the ICC World Cup 2023 disappointment?
India defeated Australia by 24 runs to secure a spot in the semi-finals.
Captain Rohith Sharma scored an impressive 92 runs off 41 balls. Surya Kumar Yadav hit a spirited 31 off 16 balls.
On the bowling attack, Arshdeep Singh took three wickets. Kuldeep, Bumrah and Axar managed to restrict Australia.
However, India’s unbroken streak is a stark reminder of the 2023 ICC Men’s World Cup where the undefeated India succumbed to Australia in the Finals.
Despite fans celebrating India’s win, they fear history repeating itself. The 2023 World Cup saw India come close to lifting the trophy after 12 years.
India will face England in the first match of the semi-finals on June 27.