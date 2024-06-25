India triumphs Over Australia as Rohit Sharma's heroics steal the show in T20 clash

CHENNAI: FIRE up your laptops. Start the EA Sports video game, and bat in a T20 match with India as your team. The conditions are hard at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. And pick whatever level of difficulty you want. You are up against Australia. But worry not. Because this is the day Rohit Sharma shows up for you.

This is no exaggeration. Everyone knows when Rohit gets going, there are not many who make bowlers look as ridiculous as he does. It might not happen very often, especially in the shortest format. His T20I and IPL record is below-par compared to many others. But when it does, he toys with the best of the best. On Monday, it was Mitchell Starc’s turn.

It was only the third over of the Super 8s match between India and Australia. A lot is at stake in this contest, especially for the latter. On a surface that has had little help for bowlers this WC, Mitchell Marsh won the toss and put India in. The build-up for this match had been laced with India’s loss against the same opponent in the 2023 ODI WC final. Seven months later, the Men In Blue had the chance to help push Australia towards elimination.

As much as that was the narrative, players couldn’t get it in their heads. They need to stay in the present and continue with the template they have had so far; attack at all costs. This template has had its share of victims like Virat Kohli, but he and the team have persisted. Kohli continued the same when he tried to pull Josh Hazlewood in the second over to get out for his second duck of the tournament. And now, Rohit was up against Starc, who had conceded five runs in his first.