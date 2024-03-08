Puducherry girl murder: protest going strong in the Union Territory

The nine-year-old girl, whose body was found dumped in a drain near her residence at Solai Nagar in Puducherry on Tuesday, March 5, was sexually assaulted before she was murdered..Police on March 6, Wednesday, arrested Vivekanandan (56) and Karunas (19) for alleged kidnap, sexual assault, and murder of the girl after booking cases against them under IPC, Pocso and SC/ST Act. .Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan promised to set up a fast-track court to dispense justice expeditiously..As protests broke out over the ghastly crime on Wednesday, Chief Minister N Rangasamy met the parents of the girl and announced a solatium of Rs 20 lakh to the family..The girl was laid to rest at a burial ground in Vaithikuppam on Thursday in the presence of a large gathering of the public. .Puducherry girl rape and murder: Bandh called by opposition parties impacts normal life, several arrested.The 12-hour bandh called by opposition AIADMK and the INDIA bloc to condemn the failure of Puducherry government in preventing the murder of a minor girl impacted normal life..Leaders and cadres of the Congress, the DMK and other parties of INDIA block staged a demo demanding a stringent punishment for the accused..All privately operated buses, autos and tempos went off the roads on March 8, Friday..Vegetable vendors and fish sellers also did not ply their trade..Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp