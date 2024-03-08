Puducherry girl murder: Bandh called by opposition parties impacts normal life

PUDUCHERRY: The 12-hour bandh called by opposition AIADMK and the INDIA bloc to condemn the failure of Puducherry government in preventing the murder of a minor girl impacted normal life here on Friday.

The opposition parties are also protesting the government's failure to prevent drug menace.

They demanded a strong punishment for the culprits involved in the murder of the nine-year-old girl, whose body was found in a drain near her home in Solai Nagar on Tuesday.

Leaders and cadres of the AIADMK led by its state secretary A Anbalgan courted arrest at the Odiansalai segment when they staged a road roko demanding strong action against the accused.