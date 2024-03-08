Puducherry rape and murder: L-G upset at how cops first handled case

PUDUCHERRY: Expressing dismay over the way police handled the nine-girl-old girl’s case in the initial stage, Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said that stringent measures will be adopted to prevent such incidents in the future.

She was speaking after chairing an emergency meeting with the Director General of Police (DGP) and Special Investigation Team (SIT) at Raj Nivas on Thursday.

“The police have been advised to take such complaints seriously and act immediately”, said the L-G, adding that departmental action has been taken against erring officials.

She further said that DNA tests of the culprits are underway. “Even though the child’s body was in a decayed state, traces of evidence were already found. The body tissues are sent for a DNA test for conclusive evidence,” she said.