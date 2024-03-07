Puducherry rape and murder: Girl laid to rest; Opposition demands Home Minister’s resignation

PUDUCHERRY: With the AINRC-led NDA government in Puducherry coming under attack after the rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl, the government on Thursday transferred two cops from the jurisdictional Muthialpet station, where the incident happened, to Puducherry Armed Police.

The two were Inspector A Dhanaselvam and Sub-Inspector V Jayagurunathan. According to orders issued in this regard by Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Subham Sundar Ghose, Inspector A Kannan serving in PAP and Sub-Inspector P Sivapragassam serving in Ariyankuppam have been transferred to Muthialpet station.

The police had come under criticism for their alleged failure to act swiftly and efficiently soon after the girl was reported missing. Gayatri Srikanth, the organizer of the Puducherry State DMK Women's Team, who demanded a white paper on the girl’s death, criticised the police for what she described as a “careless search”.

She underscored the failure to locate the child within the critical 24-hour period, commonly referred to as the golden hour, which was indicative of a breakdown of law and order in Puducherry.