Puducherry rape and murder: Girl laid to rest; Opposition demands Home Minister’s resignation

PUDUCHERRY: With the AINRC-led NDA government in Puducherry coming under attack after the rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl, the government on Thursday transferred two cops from the jurisdictional Muthialpet station, where the incident happened, to Puducherry Armed Police.
The two were Inspector A Dhanaselvam and Sub-Inspector V Jayagurunathan. According to orders issued in this regard by Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Subham Sundar Ghose, Inspector A Kannan serving in PAP and Sub-Inspector P Sivapragassam serving in Ariyankuppam have been transferred to Muthialpet station.
The police had come under criticism for their alleged failure to act swiftly and efficiently soon after the girl was reported missing. Gayatri Srikanth, the organizer of the Puducherry State DMK Women's Team, who demanded a white paper on the girl’s death, criticised the police for what she described as a “careless search”.
She underscored the failure to locate the child within the critical 24-hour period, commonly referred to as the golden hour, which was indicative of a breakdown of law and order in Puducherry.
Gayatri further urged the immediate appointment of new administrators for both the Child Welfare Commission and the stalled Women's Commission, emphasizing the need for enhanced measures to ensure safety. Police should create awareness about the safety of children in schools, she added.
Meanwhile, the girl was laid to rest at a burial ground in Vaithikuppam on Thursday in the presence of a large gathering of the public. Earlier in the day, Director General of Police B Srinivas along with other officers visited the family of the deceased girl, placed a wreath on her mortal remains and offered their condolences to the family.
BJP MLAs A John Kumar and his son Vivilian Richards, Muthialpet MLA J Prakash Kumar, former MLA Vaiyapuri Manikandan were among those who visited the family to offer their condolences.
Opposition Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist) demanded the resignation of Home Minister A Namassivayam, holding him accountable for the alleged failure to ensure safety of the people.
Puducherry Pradesh Congress President and Lok Sabha member V Vaithilingam, in a video released on Thursday, launched a scathing attack on the AINRC-led NDA government in Puducherry. He accused the government of negligence in tackling the rampant peddling of ganja and narcotic substances, which, according to him, played a role in the recent incident.
Vaithilingam dismissed the assurances made by Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan regarding efforts to curb drug trafficking as "factually incorrect." He alleged that individuals close to Home Minister Namassivayam were complicit in the drug trade, suggesting a systemic failure within the administration.
The demands for Namassivayam's resignation have been echoed by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) as well. State Secretary R Rajangam attributed the breakdown of law and order in Puducherry to the uncontrolled proliferation of drugs. Rajangam emphasized that had the police conducted a thorough investigation, the tragic fate of the young girl might have been averted.
The political landscape in Puducherry remains fraught with tension with the opposition intensifying its efforts to hold the government accountable amidst growing concerns about public safety.
The opposition's outcry gained momentum, with parties in the INDIA bloc resorting to agitation, including calls for a bandh, to express solidarity with the sentiments of the people of Puducherry.
Furthermore, the opposition has demanded a comprehensive response from the government. In addition to a solatium of Rs 20 lakhs for the victim's family, the government should also provide a job for one of the family members, said Rajangam.