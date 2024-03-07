Puducherry horror: Two including 19-year-old held for rape, murder of class 5 girl

The murder of the Class 5 girl triggered a groundswell of anger in the region. While a group of women blocked the CM’s car in front of the legislative assembly, a few civil society activists staged a demonstration on the Beach Road. The protesters raised slogans and questioned the government on the safety and security of children. The police had to use mild force on a group of protesters at Sivaji Statue Junction on the ECR to disperse them.

Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan visited the house of the girl to pay her last respects. Speaking to reporters, she said that stern action would be taken and a fast-track court would be set up to dispense quick justice to those involved in the crime. Reacting to the demands of death penalty for the perpetrators, she said “law cannot be taken into our hands but emotionally I’m on their side”. The LG also promised to intensify steps to curb drug trafficking. “In Tamil Nadu, some drug addicts have been arrested. There are reports that some of their associates are in Puducherry. They too will be arrested soon,” she said.

Namassivayam said though it could not be confirmed if the accused were involved in drugs, stringent action will be taken to end drug menace in the territory. He said the girl could not be traced immediately due to lack of evidence. The minister also warned police personnel of action if they have nexus with criminals. A special investigation team under Senior Superintendent of Police R Kalaivanan with SP (East) Lakshmi Soujanya, inspector Ganesh, and sub-inspector Sivapragasam has been constituted to probe the case. The team will operate under the supervision of DIG Brijendra Kumar Yadav.

Oppn calls for bandh

INDIA alliance parties, including DMK and Congress, and the AIADMK have called for a bandh on Friday to protest against the increasing drug menace in the union territory