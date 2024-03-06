Puducherry: Missing girl found dead in drain with hands, feet tied

PUDUCHERRY: Two days after she went missing, the decomposed body of Aarthi, a nine-year-old child, was found on Tuesday in a drain near her residence at Solai Nagar in Puducherry. Responding to complaints of foul odour emanating from the drain, police on Tuesday found the girl’s decomposed body dumped in the ditch, wrapped in a dhoti with her both hands and feet tied and her mouth gagged with a strap.

The body has been sent for postmortem. The procedure is expected to be performed on Wednesday morning. The Muthialpet police have detained several suspects, including two teenage boys and an elderly man, for questioning. A special task force (STF) has also joined forces with the local police to unravel the truth behind the gruesome death. “We are looking into all aspects of the murder,” said a senior police official.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, leaving residents and authorities stunned and grieving. The bright fifth-grade student was the daughter of Narayanan, a driver, and Maithili, a worker with the Primary Health Centre (PMC). The girl, who had gone out to play, went missing on Saturday and her parents and locals, after hours of search, lodged a complaint at the Muthialpet police station around 8pm.