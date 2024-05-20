Jisha murder case: Kerala High Court confirms death penalty to Ameer-Ul-Islam
Online Desk
The Kerala High Court on May 20, 2024 upheld the death sentence awarded to Muhammed Ameer-Ul-Islam, a convict in the LLB student, Jisha rape-and-murder case.
The gruesome murder of the Dalit law student took place at Perumbavoor in 2016.
About a year later, the Ernakulam principal district and sessions court awarded the death penalty to Ameer ul-Islam on December 2017.
The Division Bench termed it as the 'rarest of the rare' cases. It also dismissed the appeal filed by the convict against the death sentence.
Jisha, a Dalit law student was found dead in her house on April 28, 2016, around 8.30 pm with grievous wounds and her intestines pulled out, at her residence at Kuruppampady near Periyarvalley canal bund 'Purampokku'.