Jisha murder case: Kerala High Court confirms death penalty to Assam native Ameer-Ul-Islam

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday upheld the death sentence awarded to Muhammed Ameer-Ul-Islam, a convict in the LLB student, Jisha rape-and-murder case.

The order was passed by a division bench of Justices PB Suresh Kumar and S Manu.

The gruesome murder of the Dalit law student took place at Perumbavoor in 2016.

About a year later, the Ernakulam principal district and sessions court awarded the death penalty to Ameer ul-Islam on December 2017.

He is the sole accused in the case.

The Division Bench termed it as the 'rarest of the rare' cases. It also dismissed the appeal filed by the convict against the death sentence.

Jisha, a Dalit law student was found dead in her house on April 28, 2016, around 8.30 pm with grievous wounds and her intestines pulled out, at her residence at Kuruppampady near Periyarvalley canal bund 'Purampokku'.

According to the prosecution, the girl had studied up to LLB, despite hailing from a poor family. She was living with her mother, who worked as a casual labourer. Her house was made of unpolished bricks and roofed with asbestos sheet, located on the side of an irrigation canal owned by the Government. While she was alone at her residence and waiting for her mother, the accused barged into her residence fully drunk, with a bottle of liquor and a knife to commit sexual assault and eventually ended up murdering her.

After committing the murder, he escaped to his home state, Assam, by train from Aluva railway station. When the accused was proceeding to Assam by train, he also threw away the bloodstained clothes worn by him at the time of occurrence and thereby destroyed one of the pieces of evidence connected with the crime. Later, the Kerala police arrested him and produced him before the court on June 16, 2016.