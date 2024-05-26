Fire accident at east Delhi children's hospital; 7 newborns die of suffocation

Online Desk

At least six newborns have died after a massive fire broke out at a children's hospital in the Vivek Vihar area of East Delhi. 

(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

The fire broke out at the 'Baby Care New Born Hospital' and its adjacent building at around 11:30 pm on Saturday.

A total of 12 infants were rescued, out of which six have died and five others have been admitted to a hospital for further treatment. One of the rescued infants had died prior to the fire accident.

The owner of the care centre, Naveen Kichi, is absconding. As per the Delhi police, an FIR under sections 336 and 304A is being registered against him.

