Seven infants killed in fire accident at east Delhi children's hospital; owner on the run

Sharing more details, DCP (Shahdara) Surendra Chaudhary said there were 12 newborns admitted to the hospital and one more had already died even before the fire broke out.

"All 12 new-born babies were rescued from the hospital with the help of other people and shifted to the East Delhi Advance NICU hospital in Vivek Vihar for treatment. Out of these babies, 6 were declared brought dead," Chaudhary said.

The DCP said that all seven bodies, including one who had already died even before the fire incident, were further shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for a postmortem.

The owner of the care centre, Naveen Kichi, is absconding. As per the Delhi police, an FIR under sections 336 and 304A is being registered against him.

Guilty won't be spared: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the children's hospital is heartbreaking and warned that those responsible for negligence will not be spared. In a post on X, Kejriwal said the government stood with those who lost their children in the fire incident in Vivek Vihar, and added the administration was ensuring proper treatment to the injured.

He said the reasons behind the fire were being probed and those found negligent will not be spared.

Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj directed the chief secretary to ensure a speedy inquiry into the fire incident and said the strictest punishment will be given to those found negligent or involved in any wrongdoing.

Following the incident, Bharadwaj sent directions to Health Secretary SB Deepak Kumar and Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar. In the communication, he said directions were emailed to Deepak Kumar since he was not responding to phone calls and messages.

Bharadwaj ordered a speedy inquiry and sought the names and designations of officers or private people responsible for the "negligence." He has also issued directions to ensure free treatment of the rescued infants in the best private hospitals under the city government's Farishtey scheme.

Ordering the speedy release of compensation to the families of the victims and the injured, Bharadwaj also directed that the arrests of those running the facility be expedited.

Condoling the deaths, President Droupadi Murmu prayed for strength to the bereaved parents, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the tragedy is heart-rending.

"The fire tragedy at a hospital in Delhi is heart-rending. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this incredibly difficult time. I pray that those injured recover at the earliest," Modi said in a post on X.

In a post on X, the President said, "The news of the death of many children due to a fire in a hospital in Vivek Vihar, Delhi is heart-rending. May God give strength to the bereaved parents and relatives to bear this shock. I pray for the speedy recovery of other children injured in this incident."

The incident comes on a day when at least 27 people were killed in Gujarat's Rajkot city when a massive fire swept through a crowded game zone and the building collapsed.

(With inputs from Ujwal Jalali and agencies)