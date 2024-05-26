Fire breaks out in residential building in Delhi's Shahdara, leaving three dead

NEW DELHI: At least three people were killed early on Sunday after a fire broke out at a multi-storeyed residential building in the Krishna Nagar area of Delhi's Shahdara district.

The incident follows a major fire at a children's hospital in Vivek Vihar just hours earlier, which resulted in multiple infant fatalities.

Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said that a house fire call was received from the Krishna Nagar area at 2.35 am, following which three fire engines were deployed to douse the flames.

"The fire was in 11 two-wheelers in the stilt parking of the house and it had also spread on the first floor. The building is comprised of ground (stilt) plus four floors and has an area of 100 sq yards. The upper second, third, and fourth floors were affected by heat and smoke," Garg said.