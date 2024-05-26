Six newborns killed after major fire breaks out at a children's hospital in Delhi

The Delhi Fire Services said it received a call at 11.32 pm and nine fire tenders were rushed to the site.

According to DFS chief Atul Garg, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

"A fire call from the Baby Care Centre, near ITI, Block B of the Vivek Vihar area, was received. A total of nine fire tenders were dispatched," Garg said.

Fire Officer Rajesh, said, "At 11:32 pm, Fire Service Control Room received information that fire broke out at a hospital...total 16 fire tenders reached the spot and fire has been extinguished completely. 2 buildings were affected by the fire, one is the hospital building and 2 floors of a residential building on the right side also caught fire...11–12 people were rescued and they were taken to hospital. Further details will be shared later."

The incident comes on a day when at least 27 people were killed in Gujarat's Rajkot city when a massive fire swept through a crowded game zone and the building collapsed.

This is a developing story

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)