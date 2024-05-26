Rajkot game zone fire left 28 people dead; Gujarat HC calls it man-made disaster
Online Desk
Four children under the age of 12 were among the 28 persons killed in the massive fire that swept through a game zone in Gujarat's Rajkot, teeming with people enjoying a summer vacation outing on Saturday evening.
(Photo | Videograb)
The bodies were charred beyond recognition. The DNA samples of the bodies and the victim's relatives have been collected for identification of the deceased.
(Photo | PTI)
The investigations revealed that the TRP game zone had been operating illegally in a residential area for four years without the necessary No Objection Certificate (NOC).
(Photo | PTI)
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the incident site at Nana-Mava road on Sunday morning and a hospital where the injured persons were admitted.
(Photo | PTI)
CM Bhupendra Patel has announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to each injured.
(Photo | PTI)
A special bench of the Gujarat High Court on Sunday took suo motu cognizance of the fire accident, said it was prima facie a "man-made disaster."