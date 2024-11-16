10 newborns dead in Jhansi hospital fire, 16 injured

Online Desk
A fire broke out at Jhansi's Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, claiming the lives of 10 newborns. At least 16 children are critically injured.
A short-circuit in an oxygen concentrator likely caused the fire, said UP Deputy CM. Of the 54 children in the NICU, 44 were rescued. Seven victims have been identified, and DNA tests will confirm the identities of the remaining three.
Chaos erupted at the hospital as parents were denied access to their injured children. Relatives are protesting after being stopped from staging a road blockade. Sources suggest the restrictions were to prevent confusion over the infants' identities
The UP government denied claims that fire alarms and safety systems were non-functional, stating the hospital underwent a fire safety audit and drill earlier this year
CM Yogi Adityanath announced ₹5 lakh assistance for victims' families and ₹50,000 for seriously injured. Three levels of investigation have been ordered. President Murmu and PM Modi expressed grief and announced financial aid for the victims' families.