UP govt constitutes high-level committee to investigate Jhansi hospital fire

In the wake of the tragic fire at the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of Maharani Laxmibai Medical College, Jhansi, on Friday night, which claimed the lives of 10 newborn babies, the Uttar Pradesh government has formed a high-level committee to investigate the incident.
The investigation will focus on key issues, including the primary cause of the fire and whether any negligence or lapses contributed to the tragedy. The committee has also been tasked with recommending measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.
The inquiry panel will be headed by the Director General of Medical Education & Training, with additional members including the Director of Health Services, the Additional Director of Electrical Services, Medical Health Services, and an officer appointed by the Director General of Fire Services.
The committee has been instructed to submit its report to the state government within seven days of receiving the order, according to a circular issued on Saturday.
Principal Secretary (Health), Partha Sarathi Sharma, has urged all officials concerned to ensure strict adherence to the investigation timeline and provide full cooperation for a comprehensive inquiry.
The investigation aims at establishing accountability and propose effective safety measures to prevent such incidents in the future.
The government on Saturday morning had already announced three-tier probe into tragic incident, where at least 10 newborns died, and 16 others are in critical condition.
The fire broke out in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College late Friday night. The blaze started around 10:45 pm, prompting a frantic rescue effort. Authorities are investigating the cause, suspected to be an electrical short circuit.
At the time of the fire, 54 children were admitted to the NICU. Officials managed to rescue 44 newborns during the emergency response. Seven of the 10 victims have been identified, while DNA tests will be conducted if necessary to confirm the identities of the remaining three, an official stated.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences and announced a financial aid of Rs. 5 lakh each to the parents of the newborns who died in the incident. The UP government has also pledged Rs. 50,000 to the families of the injured from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.
As soon as the information about the incident was received late Friday night, the chief minister sent Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak and Principal Health Secretary to the spot overnight.
The Uttar Pradesh government has initiated a three-tier investigation into the incident.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the Divisional Commissioner of Jhansi, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG), and the fire department to conduct parallel investigations into the incident. Additionally, a magisterial inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause and fix accountability.
Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak confirmed the multi-layered approach, stating, "The Divisional Commissioner and DIG are tasked with detailed investigations, while the fire department will focus on identifying lapses in safety protocols. A magisterial inquiry will provide a comprehensive review of the incident."
The Chief Minister has directed officials to submit a report within 12 hours and assured strict action against those found guilty of negligence. Deputy CM Pathak added, "Accountability will be ensured, and necessary reforms will follow to prevent such incidents."
Fire likely caused by short circuit
District Magistrate (DM) Avinash Kumar told reporters that the fire broke out around 10.45 pm on Friday possibly due to an electrical short circuit. The children, who were in the outer part of the NICU, were rescued along with some of those who were in the interior part.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak told PTI, "As many as 10 newborns have died in the incident. Sixteen others are being treated in different wards of Jhansi Medical College. The children, aged three to four days, are being kept on warmers," he said.
Pathak assured that strict action would be initiated against those found guilty.
Later in the day, Pathak dismissed media reports that the medical college had expired fire extinguishers.
"All firefighting equipment in the medical college was completely fine," he said in a statement, adding a fire safety audit was carried out at the medical college in February and a mock drill was conducted in June.
The principal of the medical college, Dr Narendra Singh Sengar, also termed the allegations "baseless".
Shocked parents stay put at hospital waiting for their infants' charred bodies
As the rescue operation unfolded at the hospital, many anxious parents and their families kept a silent vigil, struggling to comprehend the scale of the tragedy that had struck them.
Yakum Mansuri, sleeping outside the children’s ward in Jhansi’s Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, managed to rescue some newborns from the fire that broke out in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) on Friday night. However, he couldn’t save his two daughters. "I couldn’t recognise them," a grief-stricken Mansuri said after being shown charred bodies by the authorities.
Parents, devastated by the loss, gathered outside the ward, with young mothers sobbing in anguish. "I couldn’t save my child. No one told us what was happening," said Santoshi, whose 11-day-old child died in the blaze.
Sonu, standing nearby to Santoshi with a mask of grief, lost his seven-month-old son in the fire. "My son had been in the NICU for over a month. When the fire broke out, we couldn’t enter. They saved many children, but 10 were burned—one of them was my son," he said, his voice breaking.
His brother, Parsuram, added, "We sold everything we had and took loans to buy medicine to ensure he got the treatment he needed. Despite all this, we couldn't save him."
In the early hours of Saturday, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sudha Singh told reporters that efforts were ongoing to save the lives of the 16 injured children. She added that all available doctors were providing care, with adequate medical facilities in place.
Singh also noted reports that some parents had taken their children home after the fire broke out in the NICU. The police are working to verify the number of children who were in the NICU and their current status.
"The medical college has informed that 52 to 54 children were admitted at the time of the incident," she said.
The rescue operation in the NICU was completed by around 1 am.
The state-run Maharani Laxmibai Medical College, established in 1968, is one of the largest government hospitals in Uttar Pradesh’s Bundelkhand region.
PM Modi condoles loss of lives, announces aid
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the death of children in a fire and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased. He further said the local administration under the state government's supervision is making every possible effort for relief and rescue.
"Heartbreaking! The fire accident at Jhansi Medical College in Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to those who lost their innocent children in this. I pray to God to give them the strength to bear this immense loss," Modi was quoted as saying in a post in Hindi on X by the Prime Minister's Office.
"The local administration, under the supervision of the state government, is making every possible effort for relief and rescue," he said.
"Prima facie there is information of the death of 10 children," the DM said.
Those less critical are admitted in the outer section of the NICU while the more critical patients are kept in the interior part, Kumar said.
Opposition demands action
The Congress on Saturday mourned the deaths of the newborn children. The party demanded a thorough investigation and strict legal action against those responsible for the tragedy, which also left several children injured.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed his condolences to the bereaved families, calling the incident "extremely painful." In a statement on X, he urged the government to probe the causes of the accident and take stringent action against the guilty.
Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, raised concerns over recurring tragedies in Uttar Pradesh, questioning the government’s and administration’s negligence. “Such tragic incidents raise serious questions,” he said. Gandhi demanded immediate investigation, justice for the victims, and the best possible treatment for the injured.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed shock, terming the deaths a great tragedy. Offering her solidarity to the families, she called for systemic reforms to prevent such incidents.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticised the Uttar Pradesh government, calling it a result of negligence in medical management. He urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to prioritise improving healthcare over election campaigns and demanded Rs 1 crore compensation for bereaved families, warning against a repeat of the Gorakhpur tragedy.
Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati called for strict action against those responsible and comprehensive support for affected families. The Congress and Rashtriya Lok Dal demanded a judicial inquiry and accountability for the negligence. Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya expressed grief and prayed for the injured.
(With inputs from agencies)