UP govt constitutes high-level committee to investigate Jhansi hospital fire

In the wake of the tragic fire at the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of Maharani Laxmibai Medical College, Jhansi, on Friday night, which claimed the lives of 10 newborn babies, the Uttar Pradesh government has formed a high-level committee to investigate the incident.

The investigation will focus on key issues, including the primary cause of the fire and whether any negligence or lapses contributed to the tragedy. The committee has also been tasked with recommending measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The inquiry panel will be headed by the Director General of Medical Education & Training, with additional members including the Director of Health Services, the Additional Director of Electrical Services, Medical Health Services, and an officer appointed by the Director General of Fire Services.

The committee has been instructed to submit its report to the state government within seven days of receiving the order, according to a circular issued on Saturday.

Principal Secretary (Health), Partha Sarathi Sharma, has urged all officials concerned to ensure strict adherence to the investigation timeline and provide full cooperation for a comprehensive inquiry.

The investigation aims at establishing accountability and propose effective safety measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

The government on Saturday morning had already announced three-tier probe into tragic incident, where at least 10 newborns died, and 16 others are in critical condition.

The fire broke out in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College late Friday night. The blaze started around 10:45 pm, prompting a frantic rescue effort. Authorities are investigating the cause, suspected to be an electrical short circuit.

At the time of the fire, 54 children were admitted to the NICU. Officials managed to rescue 44 newborns during the emergency response. Seven of the 10 victims have been identified, while DNA tests will be conducted if necessary to confirm the identities of the remaining three, an official stated.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences and announced a financial aid of Rs. 5 lakh each to the parents of the newborns who died in the incident. The UP government has also pledged Rs. 50,000 to the families of the injured from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

As soon as the information about the incident was received late Friday night, the chief minister sent Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak and Principal Health Secretary to the spot overnight.

The Uttar Pradesh government has initiated a three-tier investigation into the incident.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the Divisional Commissioner of Jhansi, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG), and the fire department to conduct parallel investigations into the incident. Additionally, a magisterial inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause and fix accountability.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak confirmed the multi-layered approach, stating, "The Divisional Commissioner and DIG are tasked with detailed investigations, while the fire department will focus on identifying lapses in safety protocols. A magisterial inquiry will provide a comprehensive review of the incident."

The Chief Minister has directed officials to submit a report within 12 hours and assured strict action against those found guilty of negligence. Deputy CM Pathak added, "Accountability will be ensured, and necessary reforms will follow to prevent such incidents."