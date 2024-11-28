Cyclone Fengal: Heavy rains lash Tamil Nadu; Chennai, Puducherry on high alert

Online Desk
Torrential rains disrupted life in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, with the IMD forecasting heavy to very heavy downpours as a cyclonic system forms over Southwest Bay of Bengal.
Incessant rainfall in the state's Cauvery delta region submerged over 2,000 acres of paddy crops, affecting areas like Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Vedaranyam, among others.
IMD says the cyclonic system over the Southwest Bay of Bengal is expected to move north-northwest, form into a storm, and hit the TN-Puducherry coasts as a deep depression.
The system is positioned 550 km from Chennai and is likely to cross between Cuddalore and Chennai on November 30, triggering severe weather warning for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.
Strong winds of 55-75 kmph are expected along the coast by November 29-30, prompting the IMD to advise fishermen against venturing into the sea and urging residents to stay indoors and avoid waterlogged areas.
An orange alert has been issued for Chennai and nearby districts on November 29-30, with rain and intermittent thunderstorms expected to persist through December 1.